Police warning after youths caught trespassing in derelict Clitheroe building
Police have issued a warning about the dangers of derelict buildings after catching three youngsters trespassing at a building under renovation in Clitheroe.
Ribble Valley Police attended a property on Woone Lane after reports of a suspected ongoing burglary.
Police warned that the three males had put themselves and officers in danger, describing the scene as “essentially a building site”.
PC Green and PC Keates, of Clitheroe Police, said: "Officers from Clitheroe attended a premises which is undergoing renovations on Woone Lane due to a report of of what was believed to be an ongoing burglary. As a result three young males were detained before being taken home to parents.
"This incident apart from being a huge inconvenience to the owner put the three males and attending officers at risk of injury in what was essentially a building site.
"We would ask all parents to remind their children of the dangers of playing in such areas and the offences they are commiting by trespassing on private property. Fortunately, officers were able to deal with this incident in time to arrest a male on Henthorn Road who was found to be in possession of a knife, as a result he has been interviewed and cautioned for the offence."