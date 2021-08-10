Police warning after youths caught trespassing in derelict Clitheroe building

Ribble Valley Police attended a property on Woone Lane after reports of a suspected ongoing burglary.

Police warned that the three males had put themselves and officers in danger, describing the scene as “essentially a building site”.

PC Green and PC Keates, of Clitheroe Police, said: "Officers from Clitheroe attended a premises which is undergoing renovations on Woone Lane due to a report of of what was believed to be an ongoing burglary. As a result three young males were detained before being taken home to parents.

"This incident apart from being a huge inconvenience to the owner put the three males and attending officers at risk of injury in what was essentially a building site.