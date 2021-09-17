Police warning after two burglaries in Ribble Valley villages and thieves target a 'number of vehicles'

Opportunist thieves have targeted a number of vehicles too.

It is believed that the offences have taken place earlier this week in the early hours of the day.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Residents please be vigilant. In the Barrow and Whalley area there have been two burglaries and a number of vehicle crimes over the last 48 hours. It is extremely unusual and we appeal for your help. In each case our opportunistic thieves have targeted unlocked vehicles and unlocked doors and windows of residential premises.

Police are urging residents to be on their guard and keep vehicles locked at all times