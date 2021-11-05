Police warn anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated on Bonfire Night

Officers have delivered the warning in time for Bonfire Night which is one of the busiest periods of the year for the emergency services.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "This period is one of our busiest, and understandably this year we expect it to be busier than last, due to more people being out and about.

"Bonfire Night is absolutely no excuse for anti-social behaviour or for anyone seeking to endanger or frighten anyone else deliberately. We would like to ask those who are looking to enjoy Bonfire Night to enjoy it responsibly.

Police want everyone to enjoy the evening in the right way

"If anyone is concerned for their safety or has witnessed anti-social or criminal behaviour, then please contact the police using 999 if it is an emergency or 101 or online https://orlo.uk/mgEum

"If possible, it’s best to go to an organised event as the bonfires and firework shows are more spectacular, as well as of course being much safer.

"We want everyone to enjoy the evening in the right way and simply ask that you are considerate of particularly elderly or vulnerable members of the community who may be more affected by the noise and activities this time of year brings. Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping people and communities safe. We would ask all parents, do you know where your children are?

"Demand on emergency services rises significantly over the Bonfire period. To help us keep our lines free for those who need us most, please ensure you’re contacting the most relevant agency and using the most appropriate means of contact.

"Remember, you can be fined an unlimited amount and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.