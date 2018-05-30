Police to step up patrols after Clitheroe car wrecking spree

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to vehicles in Clitheroe in the past week.

The wrecking spree took place over the weekend and particularly on the evening of Bank Holiday Monday when a number of vehicles were damaged or property stolen from inside. Police are reminding motorists to keep their cars locked at all times and not to keep any valuables on show.

Offenders targeted vehicles in Lune Road, Blakewater Road, Kemple View, Balmoral Avenue, Windsor Avenue, Dunster Grove, Asland Crescent, Croal Road and Ribble Prospect.

A Ribble Valley Police spokesman said: "Six of these thefts have been from insecure vehicles on people's drives and the other crimes involve smashing windows and removing items on view. We are reminding all the borough's residents to secure vehicles and remove any items of any value from display. We are currently in possession of CCTV stills from one of these offences where a white male was seen interfering with a motor vehicle at about 2-20am on Tuesday morning on Lune Road. It is believed this male is also responsible for the other crimes on the new estate."

He added: "Police will be increasing targeted patrols to these areas, but if any persons have any information please contact david. simpson@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.