Police step up patrols in Burnley neighbourhood after man injured in public order incident

Extra officers and police horses will be on patrol in the Daneshouse area after the incident at 10-45pm Wednesday evening which resulted in a man receiving injuries, which, although not life-threatening, did require hospital treatment.

Both parties involved are believed to be known to each other and police have said is no wider threat to the public.

A spokesman for Burnley Police said: "We know that incidents like this will be of concern to residents and businesses in the area. So, as a precaution and to ensure everybody continues to feel safe, we will have officers and police horses in the area over coming days.

Police have stepped up patrols in a Burnley neighbourhood after a public order incident.

"If you see an officer, feel free to say hello. If you have any information about the incident which might be helpful to us, feel free to pass it on to them.