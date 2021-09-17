Police seize badly parked vehicle on cloned number plates in Burnley
A vehicle on cloned number plates has been seized by police in Burnley.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 7:17 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th September 2021, 7:20 pm
The incident happened earlier today (Friday).
PCSO Simon Cunliffe, who patrols the Ightenhill and Whittlefield areas of Burnley, said: "Following intelligence received from the public, we have seized another cloned car in Burnley. The driver has drawn attention to the vehicle (by being unable to park it properly), which has led to it being reported.
"We do love receiving intelligence so that we are able to make our streets a safer place for everybody."