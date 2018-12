Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old boy went missing from a house in Clitheroe.

Alfie Benso was last seen in the Blackpool area on Wednesday wearing a navy blue parka coat.

He is described as a white, 5ft tall, slim build with short light brown hair. He has links to Blackpool and Manchester.

Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting log 1022 of 19/12/2018.