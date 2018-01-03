Police renew appeal after Clitheroe bank robbery

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a terrifying armed robbery at the Santander bank in Clitheroe.



Two masked robbers armed with a chainsaw and baseball bat targeted the bank in Castle Street at 11pm on October 5th, as security staff were delivering cash. The offenders threatened the security guards before stealing cassettes containing an unknown quantity of cash.



Police said no one was injured in the incident and a major investigation continues into the whereabouts of the robbers. This is the second time the bank has been targeted. In November 2016, armed robbers struck a vehicle delivering cash to the branch. A police spokesman said: “Police investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting LC-20171005-1586.”