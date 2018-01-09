Police renew appeal after £80k jewellery stolen in raid

Police are renewing their appeal for information after jewellery and designer goods to the value of £80,000 were stolen from a West Bradford house.



Thieves raided the property on December 31st, between 10am and 6-30pm, escaping unseen with valuable jewellery, including a platinum Tiffany engagement ring worth £40,000, a diamond bracelet and designer handbags.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Police investigations are on going and there have been no arrests.”

Witnesses should call police on 101.