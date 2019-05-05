Police release CCTV images of man after burglary in Burnley

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to a burglary in the Brunshaw area of the town.

The incident is believed to have happened on May 2nd.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We appreciate they aren't the clearest pictures, but the clothing is rather distinctive.

"If you have any information please do not post on this site, call Burnley Police on 101 quoting log 571 of 02/05 or e-mail 4810@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Information can be passed anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on: 0800555111."