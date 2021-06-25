Police release CCTV image of man they wish to trace in relation to Whalley incident

PC Keates, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "Do you know the person pictured? Police would like to speak to the person in relation to an incident.

"The person was in the Whalley Abbey area on Tuesday, June 22nd at about 4 to 5pm. Described as a man aged 30 to 40 years old and the mountain bike has white coloured seat possibly covered with a plastic bag.

"The photo is grainy, but its as clear as we can achieve. If you believe you may know this person please contact PC 1443 by e-mail on [email protected] or contact 101 to speak with a communications room operator and quote log 0652 of 23rd June."