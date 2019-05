Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to a theft from the Spar shop on Manchester Road.

The theft allegedly occurred on Thursday, May 2nd.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you know the identity of the male please do not post it on this site, but contact PC 628 Adam Gordon at Burnley by e-mailing 628@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 04/85108/19."