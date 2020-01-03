Police release CCTV image of man after incident in Clitheroe

Ribble Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an incident at Bowland Brewery on New Year's Eve.

A police spokesman said: "We are looking to speak to the person in the picture who may be able to assist us with our enquiries (apologies for the image quality). If anyone knows who this person is, or if the person themselves see's this post, please can they get in touch with Police by calling 101 and quoting log 1091 of the 2nd of January 2020. Alternatively, you can email 8070@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting the same log number with any information."