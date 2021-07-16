Police release CCTV footage after criminal damage incident in Burnley town centre
Do you recognise these people in the CCTV?
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:44 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:02 pm
Police are keen to speak to them after a large plant pot was pulled over and launched into the road.
The incident happened at around 4pm on June 4th.
A spokersman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Can you help us? We want to speak to the people in the CCTV about criminal damage that happened on St James' Street in Burnley at around 4pm on Friday, June 4th.
"We believe the people in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.
If this is you, or you know who they are please report it to us If you know who they are please e-mail [email protected] quoting log 0639 of 25 June 2021.