Police release CCTV footage after criminal damage incident in Burnley town centre

Police are keen to speak to them after a large plant pot was pulled over and launched into the road.

The incident happened at around 4pm on June 4th.

A spokersman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Can you help us? We want to speak to the people in the CCTV about criminal damage that happened on St James' Street in Burnley at around 4pm on Friday, June 4th.

Can you help police with their investigation

"We believe the people in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.