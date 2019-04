Police investigations are ongoing after 100 cannabis plants were discovered at a house in Clitheroe.



Officers responding to reports that a "cannabis set up" had been found at an address on Longsight Avenue subsequently raided the property at around 5-30pm on Friday.

Some of the cannabis plants.

Around 100 cannabis plants were found within the property.

A police spokesman said that nobody had been arrested following the raid and that inquiries are ongoing.