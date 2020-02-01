Police operations in Ribble Valley target drugs and anti social driving

Police carried out an evening of operations across the Ribble Valley over concerns raised by the public.

Officers from the local task force patrolled priority areas in Clitheroe and Whalley which have been raised by members of the public as problem areas.

One car, seen driving in a careless and anti social manner and after evading the police once, was located hiding in a residential area of Whalley, and subsequently seized by police.

In other areas, several people were stopped and searched under the misuse of drugs act.

A police spokesman said: "Officers from the taskforce will continue to disrupt criminal activity and listen to the concerns raised by the public in order to make the community a safer place.

"If you want to speak to us you can email RibbleValley.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

"Alternatively you can report any information to crimestoppers 100% anonymously via 0800 555 111."