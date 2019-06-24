Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Lancashire man in need of medication

Concern is growing for a missing Lancashire man who is in urgent need of medication.

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 45-year-old Jason Smith, from Nelson.

Jason Smith, 45, from Nelson, was last seen at around 3pm on Saturday, June 22 in Padiham.

He was last seen at around 3pm on Saturday, June 22 in Pendle Street, Padiham.

An urgent appeal has been issued to locate Jason, who relies on a regular receipt of medication, which he does not have in his possession.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins, of slim build with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, a grey t-shirt, dark jeans and black boots.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please call police immediately on 01282 472129 or 101, quoting log 1607 of June 22.