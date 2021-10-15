Police dog Pirate took the lead in drugs swoop in Padiham
Police dog Pirate (pictured) was on hand to assist the Burnley taskforce in the execution of a warrant in the Thompson Street area of Padiham this afternoon.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 5:34 pm
A 19-year-old male was arrested for drug offences and will be interviewed by the team in due course.
Police have asked the public to carry on reporting information to them as they continue to tackle drug dealing in the community.
You can either call 101, report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 or email the team at: [email protected]
You can also sign up to Lancashire Talking: https://orlo.uk/CQ5Tz