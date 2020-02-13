Police crackdown on poaching in Pendle and Ribble Valley following killing of deer

Police in Pendle and the Ribble Valley have been targeting poachers following the killing of a deer.



Officers from Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team along with several of the immediate response teams from Colne have been involved in targeting rural criminal activity.

Police have launched an operation targeting poaching

As a result of this, one person was arrested and charged for killing a deer with a dog in The Bolton By Bowland Area and a second man reported for summons for poaching offences in the Barnoldswick area.

Dogs, poaching equipment including lamps snares and purse nets have been seized, along with a vehicle used to commit rural crime.

A police spokesman said: "A number of vehicle stops were conducted and we would like to thank those members of the rural communities who were unfortunately delayed in their day to day activities for their patience and tolerance as well as the support they have shown us."

Please report any suspicious activity in rural areas on 101 or 999 in emergencies. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.