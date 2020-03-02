Police appeal to find two stolen cars from Clitheroe property

Police are appealing for the public's help in trying to find two cars that were stolen from an address in Clitheroe over the weekend.

Thieves targeted the house and stole keys from inside the property before driving off in a silver Audi S4 TFSI Quattro VRM, registration number PJ18ULM and a blue Mini Clubman Cooper S VRM registration number GK68ZFJ.

The cars were stolen from outside a house in Clitheroe

A Ribble Valley Police spokesman said: "The pictures are similar to the vehicles that have been stolen from the drive of a house in Clitheroe. If you have any information or spot these vehicles please ring 101/999 quoting log number LC-20200229-0391 or e-mail PC 4565 Haworth on 4565@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."