Police appeal after theft of quadbike from Whalley

Witnesses are being urged to come forward who may information about the whereabouts of a stolen quadbike from Whalley.

The green grizzly Yamaha 550cc was stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "There have been numerous reports that a similar green quad has been riding around the Hyndburn area. If anyone has any information in regards to this stolen quadbike, please e-mail 4713@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."