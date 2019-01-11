Police appeal after student touched inappropriately on Burnley bus

Police are appealing for information after a student was touched inappropriately on a bus to Burnley.

Detectives have released a short video of the suspect who got off the bus at Burnley Bus Station today.

The assault took place around 8-20am when a 16 year-old college student was travelling on the 250 Transdev Mainline bus service from Accrington Bus Station to Burnley.



A man boarded in the Accrington area and after sitting behind the victim, repeatedly touched her hip moving his hand towards her backside.



He got off the bus at Burnley.



Sat to his right were a group of girls, possibly around the ages of 16 to 19, who are believed to have witnessed the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to these girls along with anyone else on the bus who saw what happened.



The man is described as Asian, between 40 to 50 years old, around 5ft 5in. and had a birthmark on his face.

He was wearing a hat, a black waterproof jacket, black trousers and had black shoes. He was carrying a blue and green bag for life.

Anyone with information can email 5512@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. If you fail to get an answer, please call 101 quoting incident number 323 of January 11th.



Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/Uouen