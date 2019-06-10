Police appeal after pedestrian injured in Burnley hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after a man was knocked down by a moped in Burnley yesterday (Sunday).

The man was walking up Pendle Way at around 4-20pm when he was struck by a moped who failed to stop at the scene

The pedestrian was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said witnesses are being sought. He added: "We were called at 4-16pm on Sunday to reports of a collision on Pendle Way, Burnley involving a pedestrian and a moped. It was reported that the moped failed to stop at the scene. The male pedestrian was taken to hospital."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 945 of 9 June.