Police appeal after motorist approaches young girl in Longridge

The incident happened in Preston Road on Tuesday at approximately 3-15pm.

The occupants of the van frightened the young girl before driving off. She has then gone to her parents, who have contacted the police.

A police spokesman said: "If you were walking in this particular area and had witnessed the incident please can you email PC 4394 Fielding via [email protected]

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

"If you were driving in the area when this incident occurred, could you also contact PC Fielding, too. Especially anyone with dash cam who may have caught the incident, please could you review it and check to see if this has caught anything.