Police appeal after mindless vandals 'smash up' Clitheroe FC press box

Police are appealing for witnesses after offenders left a trail of destruction targeting Clitheroe Football Club over the weekend.

Glass panels had been smashed, leaving thousands of shards on the floor and across seats.

Glass smashed (picture by Clitheroe FC)

The club, which has since started a fundraising page to cover the cost of repairs, released a statement on Twitter, which read: "2020 starts with us being the victim of vandals. Press box has been smashed up and few other parts of the ground. Waiting on full details. Police have been called and are now involved."

Sgt Kevin Day, of Clitheroe Police, is investigating the incident. He said: "We are aware of the damage caused to Clitheroe Football Club. House-to-house investigations are continuing and CCTV is being examined. If anyone witnessed anything suspicious, they are asked to call police on 101."

Anyone wishing to donate towards the repairs is asked to click here