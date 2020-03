Police are appealing for witnesses after a Mercedes GLA 220d AMG was stolen from an address in Longsight Avenue.

The theft of the expensive vehicle - registration number N22 RLB (similar to the picture) - occurred at around 1-30am today (Saturday).

The missing car is similar to this

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or its whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting Police log number LC-20200307 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.