Police appeal after convicted thief absconds from prison

Police are appealing for information to trace a man who has escaped from jail.

Jack Walsh (24), absconded from HMP Kirkham on Sunday and is now wanted.

He is described as white, of medium build, with blue eyes, brown hair and is 5ft 9ins tall.

He was jailed for 32 months in 2018 for offences of burglary and theft.

Walsh has links to Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We would urge anyone who knows where Walsh may be to contact us. Furthermore, we would encourage Walsh himself, if he sees this appeal, to do the right thing and come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1388 of May 5th.