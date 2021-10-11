Police appeal after Burnley town centre charity shop burglary
Police are appealing for information after an early hours of the morning burglary at a charity shop in Burnley town centre.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:44 pm
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:46 pm
The incident happened at the Pendleside Hospice shop in Keirby Walk between 4-40am to 4-55am on Saturday (October 9th).
The possible offender was seen loitering in the area around the time of the burglary. A largely built male, he was wearing a light North Face tracksuit and a woolly hat.
Police are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious the area around the time to contact them on 101 quoting log reference LC-20211009-0539.
They have also advised local business owners you to take a moment to review their security and make sure it's as effective as it can be.