Police advise Ribble Valley residents to take precautions and keep their vehicles secure this winter
Motorists are being urged to keep their vehicles secure at all times and valuables locked away from opportunist thieves.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:30 pm
The warning has been issued by Ribble Valley Police after a rise in vehicle crime in recent weeks.
A police spokesman said: "Over recent weeks in the Ribble Valley we have seen a rise in crime, in particular vehicle related. We are still making enquiries and have increased patrols but now we are getting closer to the darker evenings please can we ask residents and business owners to make sure their vehicles are secure.
"Please can you make sure vehicle keys are kept out of sight and that any security measures that you have in place are working correctly for example CCTV and security lights etc."