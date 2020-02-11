Pendle MP welcomes more support for rape and sexual assault victims

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed a 50% increase in funding for specialist support services for victims of rape and sexual assault.



Funding for support centres across the country has increased from £8m. to £12m. to provide a range of services, including tailored face-to-face support and counselling.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

This comes alongside a £1m. investment to recruit more Independent Sexual Violence Advisors, who provide advice and support for victims, acting as the link between police, support services and criminal justice agencies.

Mr Stephenson said: “Securing justice for victims of sexual and domestic violence is an issue I have worked closely on, including helping getting the bail laws changed to better protect victims from their attackers.

"I am therefore delighted to see this funding increase, as it is a continued step forward for ensuring survivors of sexual assault receive the support and justice they deserve.”

The move builds on new laws brought in by this government that will ensure serious violent and sexual offenders spend longer behind bars.

Nationally more than 160,000 sexual offences were recorded by police last year, and this funding will allow our local services to plan for the future – offering them stability and security so that they can focus on delivering services that victims so desperately need.

Katie Russell, spokesperson for Rape Crisis England and Wales, said: “With demand for Rape Crisis support, counselling and advocacy services continuing to rise, this gratefully received funding increase is a welcome contribution to the increasing need for specialist services among victims and survivors of child sexual abuse, rape and all forms of sexual violence.”