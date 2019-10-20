Officers assaulted by drunken offender in Clitheroe

A police officer had to receive hospital treatment after being assaulted by a drunken offender in Clitheroe.

During the early hours of Saturday police received reports of cars being damaged in Clitheroe.

Officers responded quickly which resulted in the arrest of a drunken male.

During the incident two officers were assaulted resulting in one of them attending hospital.

Fortunately neither officer suffered serious injury.

The suspect remains in custody and will be interviewed and dealt with accordingly.