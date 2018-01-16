New hate crime partnership for Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police is the first force in England and Wales to team up with national organisation Why me? to improve victim’s access to restorative justice.

Ministry of Justice research has shown that restorative justice can result in 85 per cent victim satisfaction and a 14% reduction in the frequency of re-offending.

The aim of the project is to work with community groups and find out what the barriers are, along with what support is required, as well as finding out what practical guidance practitioners need on how the RJ process can be best used for hate crime and for specific groups of victims.

Helena Cryer, Lancashire Police restorative justice manager, said: “We are really looking forward to working with Why me? on this exciting project in 2018. The utilisation of restorative justice for hate crime and hate incidents can have recognised benefits for victims and we are keen in Lancashire to further develop the access that victims have to restorative justice.”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, added: "I'm really pleased that an organisation as nationally recognised for its work in restorative justice as 'Why me?' has chosen to launch this project, supporting victims of hate crime, here in Lancashire.

"This highlights the fantastic work the team at Lancashire Police and Lancashire Victim Services are doing, offering the advice and support people need to take this difficult but often important step, also building on the work that has been done in the county supporting victims of hate crime.

“It is another positive step towards making our communities better, safer places to live, and I continue to support the work of our officers in Lancashire helping those who have experienced a hate crime and other victims, to get the justice, answers and support they need.”