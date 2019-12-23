Nelson taxi driver suffers cuts and bruises after being attacked and robbed

Detectives are investigating two assaults on taxi drivers in Pendle in the last 24 hours

Officers were called at around 7-15pm last night (Sunday) to reports of a robbery on Smith Street in Nelson, when a taxi driver was assaulted before having his vehicle stolen. The driver suffered cuts and bruises to the face.

A 32-year-old man from Colne was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Police were also called at around 12-25am this morning (Monday) to reports a second taxi driver had been assaulted on Halifax Road, in Brierfield. The taxi driver was punched to his face.

A 39-year-old man, from Nelson, was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault – ABH and he remains in police custody.

Det. Insp. Martin Melvin said: “We have been made aware of two assaults on taxi drivers which have occurred overnight. Thankfully, both men are recovering, but it is clearly utterly unacceptable that they were targeted as they went about their work. We have since arrested two people, who remain in police custody while we carry out further enquiries, and we hope this sends a message that we take all reports of this type of crime seriously.”