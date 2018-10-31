Murder investigation launched after man assaulted in Burnley town centre dies

A murder investigation is under way after a man died following an assault in Burnley town centre.



Police were called around 7-05am on Saturday to reports of an assault in Hargreaves Street.

Police were called to Hargreaves Street, Burnley, at 7-05am on Saturday

Officers attended and a 32-year-old man, who has been named as Marek Krivak, from Slovakia, was found on the floor with head injuries.

Police officers treated Mr Krivak until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries yesterday.

A post-mortem has given a cause of death as head injuries.

Drew Wilkinson (18), of Straight Mile Court, Burnley, had earlier been charged with section 18 assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was remanded to appear at Burnley Crown Court on Thursday, November 29th.

Two other men, aged 25 and 19, who were arrested on suspicion of assault, were released without charge.

A police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Krivak's family at this sad time."