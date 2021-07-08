Man to appear in court today charged with murder of Nelson woman (52)
A 58-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Ishrat Ahmed in Nelson.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mohammad Yaqub Malik of Heights Road, Nelson has also been charged with the attempted murder of Ishrat’s husband, Afaq Ahmed.
He is due to appear before magistrates in Blackburn today.
Police were called shortly after 10pm on Sunday, July 4th, to reports of a disturbance at an address on Roberts Street in Nelson.
Officers attended and found Ishrat and Afaq with serious head injuries. Malik was arrested a short time after the incident.
The victims were both taken to the Royal Preston Hospital but Mrs Ahmed (52) died there on Monday.
Her husband, who is 55, remains at the hospital in a serious but stable condition.
In a tribute Ishrat’s family said: “Our beloved mother was blessed with the kindest heart and the sweetest touch and was loved by every single one of us.
"Whilst we are all heart-broken we have the most beautiful memories of the best mother in the world.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1786 of July 4th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.