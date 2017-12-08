Search

Man in his 60s hospitalised following assault in Clitheroe

Police closed off a section of the road as they continue their investigation.
An early-morning assault in Clitheroe town centre has left a man in his 60s with serious injuries with police launching an investigation into the incident.

Ambulance services were called at 5.30am this morning following a report of a man being found with injuries on Greenacre Street off Whalley Road in Clitheroe.

An ambulance was called at around 5.30am this morning.

"There's been an assault," a statement from the police read. "Ambulance services were called at 5.30 this morning to a report that a man in his 60s had been found with injuries on Greenacre Street.

"He has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a number of serious injuries," the statement continued. "Part of the road has been closed and an investigation is underway."