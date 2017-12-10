Man charged with serious Clitheroe assault

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Clitheroe have charged a man.

Officers were called by the Ambulance Service around 5-40am on Friday following reports a man had been found with serious injuries on Greenacre Street.

Joseph Ingham (23), of Beech Street, Clitheroe, has been charged with Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent and remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The victim (65) was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

He is believed to have suffered a number of serious injuries including a fractured skull.