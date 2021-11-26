Man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail as detectives launch appeal for witnesses following 'unexplained' death of Padiham man (57)

Police were called to Coronation Avenue at 10.33am yesterday to reports of a sudden death. Emergency services attended and found a man deceased inside a property.

He has this evening been identified as 57-year-old Stephen Macro (pictured).

Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to Mr Macro’s death.

Police have launched an inquiry into what they have described as the 'unexplained' death of Padiham man Stephen Macro

A 56-year-old man, of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Mr Macro’s family are being kept informed of developments and are being supported by liaison officers.

In a tribute, Mr Macro’s family said: “He was very well known, always out walking Murphy, his dog.

“Stephen was always talkative and friendly. He was very popular.”

Detectives are working to establish Mr Macro’s movements before his death.

They are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw or has any footage of him in the West View Terrace area of Padiham between 10pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday (November 24).

Officers also believe the driver of a small white car seen on West View Terrace around that time might have some key information which could assist with their investigation.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Stephen’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has occurred. I would ask anybody who saw Stephen in the area between 10pm and 11.30pm or anyone who has CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to make contact with police.”