Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing at Clitheroe bar

Police arrested a man at a Clitheroe bar

Police were called to the bar on Saturday evening after staff suspected the man was selling drugs to other customers.

Officers from Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce, Immediate Response and Neighhourhood Policing Team were called when the suspect refusrf to leave when requested by staff.

A police spokesman said: "A male was detained by officers and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply to others.