Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing at Clitheroe bar
Police were called to a bar in Clitheroe town centre yesterday where they arrested a man selling drugs.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 10:19 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 10:20 am
Police were called to the bar on Saturday evening after staff suspected the man was selling drugs to other customers.
Officers from Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce, Immediate Response and Neighhourhood Policing Team were called when the suspect refusrf to leave when requested by staff.
A police spokesman said: "A male was detained by officers and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply to others.
"A quantity of drugs was recovered from the arrested male."