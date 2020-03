A Clitheroe man has appeared before Burnley magistrates to face drug related charges.

Liam Waring ( 23) of Whalley Road, denied possessing cannabis and police obstruction, at Burnley on February 12th, at the town’s magistrates’ court.

A Clitheroe man has appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court where he denied possessing cannabis and police obstruction.

He will face trial, on April 16th.