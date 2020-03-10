Lindsay Birbeck murder trial suspended

The trial into the murder of Burnley teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck has today been suspended after the judge discharged the jury and ordered a re-trial.

A jury at Preston Crown Court has been listening to evidence for nearly two weeks, but that jury was discharged this morning by Her Honour Amanda Justice Yip.

A 17-year-old boy stands accused of the murder in Accrington of 47-year-old Lindsay, who worked as a teaching assistant at Ightenhill Primary School in Burnley. He denies the charge.

Prosecuting barrister Mr David McLachlan QC had opened the trial on Wednesday February 26th, having presented the jury with agreed facts and an opening statement.

The defence case was due to start this week.

A new jury will now have to be selected for a second trial which has been confirmed for June 15th this year.