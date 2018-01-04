Lancashire Police recruiting

Lancashire Police is asking people to swap their shoes for a pair of police boots and consider a career in policing, when it opens the recruitment process for new police officers from today.

The force wants to attract in the region of 200 new officers in 2018/2019 and is looking for people from a wide range of backgrounds with the right life experience and skills including compassion, integrity, technology, languages and problem solving.

It says it wants to attract those who have a caring background and a desire to help people regardless of their circumstances and who have the resilience to get to the root cause of a problem.

Deputy Chief Constable Sunita Gamblin said: “It’s important we attract the right people from different backgrounds to help us keep people safe by responding to, meeting the needs of and understanding all cultures and lifestyles within Lancashire. Policing is highly rewarding.

"The rapid development of technology is changing the face of crime. This career presents opportunities to develop in core services such as response, local policing and investigation with pathways that lead into specialisms such as CID, firearms, roads policing, dog handler and much more.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: “This is an important investment in Lancashire Police and into front line policing across the county.

"The public need to know that they are being policed by officers who understand and relate to them. We want to see applications from people of all backgrounds and it is a chance to recruit officers from under-represented communities.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to work for one of the best police forces in the country and play a key role in helping to keep the people of Lancashire safe."

Following the recruitment process, training will commence throughout 2018 and 2019 and the new officers will be posted right across Lancashire.

Applicants can apply online at Lancashire.police.uk/policeofficer from January 4th to January 19th.