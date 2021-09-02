Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner seeks fair funding for county

Mr Snowden brought together elected representatives from both main parties to set aside political divisions and counter sign his letter to let the Home Office know about the importance of a fair funding formula which would take into account issues such as deprivation, crime levels and the ability of Police and Crime Commissioners to generate income through local council taxation.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham co-signed the letter.

In his response letter, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse MP stated that the review of police funding formula would consider all aspects of the funding formula and consider an evidence based assessment of drivers of the risk of crime and demand on policing.

Andrew Snowden

The Policing Minister went on to say that the government welcomes Lancashire's engagement and support of the review and is committed to maintaining an open and transparent process to arrive at a fairer funding model.

Mr Snowden said: "I welcome this commitment from the government for an open and transparent review of the police funding formula.

"As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I am committed to getting the best deal for Lancashire and making sure that the government hears our calls for a funding settlement which reflects Lancashire's unique situation.

"I am pleased that many of Lancashire's MPs were able to come together on this important issue to let the government know the strength of feeling on both sides of the political divide. It is important that Lancashire's elected representatives are on the same page when it comes to getting the best financial settlement from the government.