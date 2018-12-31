Lancashire pensioner left for dead outside pub after mugger's deadly punch from behind

A Lancashire pensioner has suffered serious head injuries after a mugger punched him from behind as he left a pub.



The man was knocked unconscious following a violent robbery in Accrington last night (Sunday, December 30).

Bold Street Working Mens Club, Accrington.

It happened just after 11.30pm after the victim, a 64-year-old man, left the Bold Street Working Men’s Club after a Christmas drink with friends.

The pensioner was walking along Park Street close to Cedar Street when he was suddenly struck from behind.

The mugger then snatched the man's keys, money and wallet from his pockets before fleeing, leaving the man lying unconscious in the street.

DC Phil Scott from East CID said: “This was an utterly deplorable attack on a man making his way home after enjoying a few drinks with friends.

"He is still currently in hospital after suffering significant head and facial injuries.

“If you saw anything or know anything about this, please get in contact with us at your earliest opportunity.”

You can call 01282 472518 or email 3969@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. If you fail to get an answer, please call 101 quoting log 0007 of today (December 31st).

Alternatively, you can reach independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.