Lancashire man, 46, charged after alleged chemical spray attack on police officers

A 46-year-old Lancashire man has been charged following an alleged chemical spray attack on seven Lancashire Police officers in Darwen.



Paul Elliott, 46, of no fixed address, has been charged with section 18 wounding, attempted section 18 wounding and six counts of ‘throwing corrosive fluid on a person’ with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable any person, or to do some grievous bodily harm to any person.

The shocking attack happened as Lancashire Police officers responded to an emergency call at a home in Darwen on Tuesday, April 16.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Friday, April 18).

A number of officers were allegedly sprayed with ammonia fluid after forcing entry to a home in Darwen in the early hours of Tuesday morning (16 April).

A sergeant suffered serious damage to his eyes, throat and respiratory system and must undergo surgery to save his eyesight next week.

READ MORE: Lancashire Police sergeant must undergo surgery to save eyesight after chemical spray attack

A total of seven officers injured by the corrosive substance were taken by colleagues to the Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

All have now been discharged.

The sergeant is now at home being supported by his family, friends and colleagues and is due to have surgery to his left eye next week.