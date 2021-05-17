The M65 at Bamber Bridge remains closed due to a spillage on the carriageway - leading to delays around Locktock Hall, Farington, Leyland and Bamber Bridge this morning (Monday, July 5).

The motorway has been shut in both directions between J1 and J1a since 7am, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) - coming off the motorway towards Lostock Hall - has also been shut due to the spillage.

Highways warn that the motorway might remain closed until 2pm this afternoon as road resurfacing takes place.

The spillage was first thought to have been diesel, but the slippery, gel-like substance has now been confirmed as hydraulic fluid which has leaked from a vehicle.

A further road closure due to an accident nearby in Stanifield Lane, between Farington and Lostock Hall, is adding extra strain to surrounding routes.

Stanifield Lane is closed both ways due to the accident at the roundabout between Farington and Lostock Hall, leading to heavy traffic on routes around Leyland.

Two casualties, a man in his 50s and a woman whose age is not known, have been taken to hospital.

North West Ambulance Service said details on their injuries are not available at this stage.

Police, ambulances and fire engines attended the scene but it is still not clear whether the crash is related to the spillage which is reported to have caused slippery road surfaces on routes from the motorway through Lostock Hall.

Lancashire Police has been approached for further details. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The Stanifield Lane closure has led to queueing traffic between A582 Farington Road (Lostock Hall) and Lydiate Lane (Farington), as well as congestion to Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout), beyond Lostock Hall Station, and the A6 back to Bamber Bridge.

Maintenance crews have been tasked with cleaning up the spillage, with gritting and road sweeping ongoing on the M65 in both directions between junctions 1 and 1a.

Highways warn that the M65 closure could remain in place until 2pm.

Delays on M61, M65 and M6

- Lancashire Police say there are currently 40 minute delays on the M61 northbound bound towards the M65

- 30 minute delays on M65 westbound between junctions 4 (M65) and 2 (M61, M6).