Lancashire LIVE: Delays as M6 and M65 junctions closed following motorway spillage - latest updates

Delays as M6 and M65 junctions closed following motorway spillage - latest updates
Police have closed M6 and M65 junctions around Bamber Bridge and Lostock due to a spillage on the carriageway this morning (Monday, July 5).
Delays as M6 and M65 junctions closed following motorway spillage
Last updated: Monday, 05 July, 2021, 09:06
There are currently 40 minute delays on M61, 30 minute delays on M65 westbound and 25 minute delays on M6 northbound.
Diversion route in place after fuel spillage closes M6 and M65 around Bamber Bridge and Lostock Hall
A diversion route is in place after a fuel spillage closed the M65 at Bamber Bridge this morning (Monday, July 5).
The M65 has been closed in both directions between J1 and J1a, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange) is also shut due to the spillage.
Highways England says normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 10.30am.
M65 diversions - Westbound
Motorists travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid diamond symbol on road signs for the following diversion.
- Exit the M65 westbound at J1/M6 J29 interchange.
- At the roundabout take the third exit onto the northbound link road leading to the M6/A6 roundabout and follow for approximately half a mile.
- At the M6/A6 roundabout take the first exit onto the A6 westbound and follow for approximately half a mile.
- At the A6/A582 roundabout rejoin the M65.
M65 diversions - Eastbound
Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the hollow circle symbol on road signs for the following diversion.
- At the A6/A582 roundabout (M65 J1a) take the A6 towards the M6.
- At the A6/M6 roundabout take the third exit onto the southbound link road leading to the m6 J29/M65 J1 interchange.
- At the M6 J29/M65 J1 interchange take the first exit and rejoin the M65 eastbound.
Statement from Highways on M65 closure
The closure has led to congestion on the M61 and M65 around the Bamber Bridge Interchange, as well as the M6 at Leyland, where traffic is backed up to Charnock Richard Services as drivers wait to exit the motorway.
At around 7am, a number of motorists also reported a “slippery substance” on the road whilst driving through Lostock Hall towards the bypass. The hazard is believed to be linked to the motorway spillage.
Police are now on scene and have closed the route whilst officers await Highways clean-up teams.
A Highways spokesman said: “The M65 in Lancashire is closed in both directions between J1 and J1a due to a fuel spillage, along with the M6 northbound exit slip road at J29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange, M65).
“Traffic Officers are currently at scene and Maintenance Crews are on their way to the area to assist.
“Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes.”
Police close M6 and M65 junctions around Bamber Bridge and Lostock Hall due to fuel spillage
Police have closed the M65 at Bamber Bridge due to a fuel spillage on the carriageway - leading to delays around Locktock Hall, Farington and Bamber Bridge this morning (Monday, July 5).
The motorway is shut in both directions between J1 and J1a, whilst the M6 exit slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) - coming off the motorway towards Lostock Hall - has also been shut due to the spillage.
The M65 closure, which came into force at 7am, is affecting surrounding routes, including Stanifield Lane, which has been closed both ways just after the roundabout in Lostock Hall.
The closure has led to queueing traffic between A582 Farington Road (Lostock Hall) and Lydiate Lane (Farington), as well as congestion to Flensburg Way (Tank Roundabout), beyond Lostock Hall Station, and the A6 back to Bamber Bridge.
Maintenance crews have been tasked with cleaning up the hazardous spillage and police are urging motorists to avoid the area until further notice.
Highways England says normal traffic conditions are expected to return by 10.30am.