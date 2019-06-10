'Kind' Earby greengrocer (67) dies after alleged assault

A man who suffered serious injuries in his shop in Earby has died.

Police were called at about 10am on June 4th, to SB Fruits on Water Street after 67-year old Harry Morris was found unconscious inside the shop.

Police said he suffered some serious unexplained injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital. He died there on Friday

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to try to establish the cause of death.

Hayley Fullalove (49), of Victoria Road, Earby, had earlier been charged with Section 18 assault, robbery and unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle. She appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 6th) and has been remanded.

In a tribute, Mr Morris’ family described him as a "kind man". They said: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened about what has happened. He was a quiet and kind man, who loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed by us all.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Morris’ family at this sad time. Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log number 0384 of June 4th. "Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."