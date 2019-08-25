Investigation launched after eight cars set on fire in Nelson

Police and fire crews are investigating following a spate of suspected arson attacks in the town overnight.

Firefighters were called to Fir Street, Cooper Street, Belgrave Street, Bradley Hall Road, Walton Lane, Dalton Street, Edith Street and St Phillip's Street. On arrival, they found the cars well alight and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel each time to extinguish the fires.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "An investigation into the fires is now under way alongside colleagues from the police."