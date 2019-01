Police are trying to locate a high value car stolen from Whalley.

The Audi was stolen from an address in the town in the early hours of Saturday.

The car is a Manhattan Grey Audi A5 S-Line with a burgundy red roof and grey and black alloy wheels.

The vehicle should stand out with its unique colour scheme and alloys. The registration is VK18XPY.

Police believe the car may have been taken towards Brierfield and Nelson.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0274 of 12/01.